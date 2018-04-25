Moschino to Open Paris Pop-up

The Printemps pop-up will open May 17
Posted April 25, 2018

Moschino (Milan) will open a pop-up shop in a Paris department store. The pop-up will open in the Printemps (Paris) flagship store on Boulevard Haussmann on May 17 and will run through July 1.

The pop-up will feature a “Moschino Loves Printemps” capsule collection that consists of largely monochrome apparel (including T-shirts, sweatshirts, knitwear and coats) and accessories emblazoned with some of the brand’s most recognizable motifs, like a biker teddy bear. Like the collection itself, the space will be largely black and white and will also feature a pinball machine and wall panels featuring huge zippers.

Coinciding with the close of the pop-up, Moschino will open a new store elsewhere in Paris on Rue Saint-Honoré. This is in addition to the location the company already operates in the city on Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré. The company expects the new store to perform at least twice as well as the existing one, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

