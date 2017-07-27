Muji Expands in New York

Muji (Tokyo) announced plans to open a new location in New York. The company already operates six stores throughout Manhattan, but this next flagship will be located in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg area, as the company looks to take advantage of the location’s high population of young families and artists, reports Curbed New York.

The 7300-square-foot store will open in September and, in addition to the retailer’s usual array of apparel, housewares, stationery and travel items, will also feature a custom embroidery station. Customers will be able to customize textiles by choosing from more than 300 embroidery designs.

This announcement follows another from the retailer, sharing its plans to open Muji-branded hotels in China and Japan.