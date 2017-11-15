Muji’s New Flagship Offers Customization

Muji (Tokyo) announced its Vancouver flagship store will open Dec. 2, in time for the holiday shopping season.

The 14,507-square-foot store will be the company’s largest flagship, not only in Canada, but also outside of Asia. It will carry more than 4500 products, including clothing, household goods and food. It will also offer special Muji Labo collections that are available only in select flagship stores as the brand experiments with new products.

It is also creating an in-store customization station, Muji Yourself, that will offer embroidery, stamps and label making to customize products such as stationery and furniture. Along that vein, another customization station, the Aroma Bar, will allow customers to create their own personal fragrance blends, according to Straight.