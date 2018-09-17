Mulberry Unveils London Flagship

Mulberry (Chilcompton, U.K.) has unveiled a new retail concept at its flagship store on Regent Street in London.

The new store design, which follows the company’s re-brand, was created by Creative Director Johnny Coca along with interior designer Faye Toogood.

“I wanted to create an immersive environment with a feel of the home and for the product to come to the customer rather than the customer having to go to the product,” Coca said.

To accomplish that, Coca utilized a bold color palette and geometric fittings alongside soft peach accents and taupe-gray walls inspired by British landscapes, according to Women’s Wear Daily. In addition, the store debuts an interactive campaign, Mulberry Muse, with an in-store studio where customers can have their pictures taken, which will then be projected onto store windows.