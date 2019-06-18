Multibillion Destination Retail Complex to Open

New Jersey’s American Dream to feature retail, dining, entertainment
Posted June 18, 2019

American Dream, a multibillion dollar retail development in East Rutherford, N.J., is set to open its doors, according to Footwear News. The complex will span 3 million square feet of retail, hospitality and entertainment, including a Nickelodeon Universe theme park, indoor ski slope and snowboard park.

A giant Ferris wheel that will overlook the New York city skyline, an NHL-sized hockey rink and DreamWorks water park will round out the offerings. A high-end section of the mall, complete with valet parking, will house luxury retailers Hermes and Saks Fifth Avenue.

 

Headlines

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.