Multibillion Destination Retail Complex to Open

American Dream, a multibillion dollar retail development in East Rutherford, N.J., is set to open its doors, according to Footwear News. The complex will span 3 million square feet of retail, hospitality and entertainment, including a Nickelodeon Universe theme park, indoor ski slope and snowboard park.

A giant Ferris wheel that will overlook the New York city skyline, an NHL-sized hockey rink and DreamWorks water park will round out the offerings. A high-end section of the mall, complete with valet parking, will house luxury retailers Hermes and Saks Fifth Avenue.