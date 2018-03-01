My Kind of Town

This month, GlobalShop returns to Chicago’s McCormick Place for the first time in nearly 5 years. The venerable trade show is certainly due for a shake-up, and the Windy City promises to offer attendees a distinctly different setting than the dizzying neon lights of Las Vegas.

Though many visitors will likely spend their time being shuttled from North Michigan Avenue to McCormick Place south of the Loop, I encourage those interested in getting a real taste of what the city has to offer to venture beyond these areas.

Past the grand structures envisioned by the likes of Louis Sullivan and Daniel Burnham lie enclaves of culture and cuisine unrivaled by most cities and not to be missed. So take a day, grab a cab or hop on the “L,” and spend some time exploring the city locals know and love. Here are a few suggestions from a 20-year resident and native New Yorker whose heart has been won over by the City of Big Shoulders:

Bucktown/Wicker Park/Ukranian Village: A quick ride on the Blue Line train from downtown, these neighborhoods offer an eclectic mix of beautiful tree-lined residential streets and some of the best dining, entertainment and retail outside the Loop. Check out adidas Originals in Wicker Park, the brand’s newest flagship that prominently features artwork and installations from local artists and sports fitting rooms that resemble L-train cars.

Lincoln Park/Old Town: These classically sophisticated neighborhoods are populated with the historic brownstone and greystone buildings movie producers love. Stroll along the main thoroughfares of Clark Street or Fullterton Avenue for a quick culinary trip around the globe. You’ll find everything from fine gastropubs to Portuguese, Turkish, Indian, Ethiopian and Korean fare among the seemingly countless dining opportunities.

Wrigleyville/Boystown: This diverse neighborhood is home to the “friendly confines,” also known as Wrigley Field, a magical ivy-covered oasis in the midst of a bustling neighborhood of young professionals and home to MLB’s Chicago Cubs. Closer to Lake Michigan is Boystown, the heart of Chicago’s LGBTQ community, a thriving neighborhood of art, activism, cuisine and culture. Don’t miss a visit to The Brown Elephant Resale Shop on Halsted Street, a neighborhood icon and the perfect place to find an array of treasures both big and small.

Chicago is, and always has been, a city of neighborhoods. These suggestions are but the tip of the iceberg, but I hope these morsels have whet your appetite enough to explore this proud, dynamic city. See you at GlobalShop!