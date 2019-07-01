Mysterious Amazon Project Looks Set to Open

Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle) has been working on a mysterious project in the bottom floor of a Capitol Hill apartment complex in Seattle since roughly 2015, reports GeekWire. Amazon declined to comment, but the online behemoth’s name has appeared in conveyance permits, according to GeekWire.

The space’s windows are “well-shielded from the public,” and at this time, it’s unclear whether it will be another Amazon Go location. The total area of the space is approximately 10,400 square feet.