Naturalizer Plans New Flagships

Naturalizer (St. Louis) announced plans to open two new flagship stores later this month. One will be located in Chicago on State Street, while the other will be in New York near Herald Square.

According to a press release, the stores are designed to be the “ultimate brand experience” as a way to engage customers. To that end, the stores’ designs were inspired by loft living with comfortable, try-on spaces.

The company is also expanding its offerings by timing the new store openings to coincide with the launch of its new premium footwear line 27 EDIT. It will also be debuting a new line of branded handbags and small leather goods. Additionally, the new stores will feature a pop-in shop experience with curated artisanal and beauty offerings that will continually change so that shoppers can discover something new on every visit.

The stores are said to open in early February.