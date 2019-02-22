Neighborhood Goods Plans Second Store

Neighborhood Goods (Plano, Texas) is planning a second location for New York.

The company, which positions itself as “the modern alternative to – and evolution of – the department store,” opened its first iteration in Dallas last fall and is planning to open its second store later this year. To that end, the company announced that it has raised $8.8 million in extended seed financing, to bring its total money raised to $14.5 million.

According to Retail Dive, the debut location showcases a series of up-and-coming and cult-favorite e-commerce brands that include Draper James (New York) and Stadium Goods (New York).