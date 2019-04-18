Neiman Marcus Acquires Stake in Fashionphile

Neiman Marcus Group (Dallas) has acquired a minority stake in Fashionphile, a pre-owned e-commerce company focused on luxury handbags and accessories, according to a press release. The fast-growing segment is projected to grow to $23 billion by 2023.

“Our investment in Fashionphile is an exciting step in Neiman Marcus Group’s transformation into a luxury customer platform,” said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer, Neiman Marcus Group. “Over half our customers already engage in pre-owned luxury, and this exclusive partnership exemplifies our commitment to providing our customers with services and offerings they want and need.