Neiman Marcus Announces New Business Plan

Neiman Marcus Group (Dallas) announced it has drawn up a new four-year roadmap that it hopes will lead the company to growth and greater profitability.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the plan includes 15 initiatives to strengthen customer relationships, create seamless shopping experiences across channels and to bring “magic” to stores by reexamining what’s being sold and how it’s being sold.

Though the company has not detailed the exact initiatives, the plan calls for doubling investment in digital efforts including e-commerce, analytics and supply chain. The company expects that these investments will begin to benefit business in fiscal 2020 and beyond. The company plans to make the plan public at a later date.

The changes will affect all of Neiman Marcus Group’s businesses, which include Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, MyTheresa, Horchow, Cusp and Last Call.