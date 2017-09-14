Neiman Marcus Closing Outlet Stores

Neiman Marcus (Dallas) announced that it will be closing 10 of its 38 Last Call outlet discount stores.

The move will allow the company to keep more of its focus on its full-service department stores, which includes Bergdorf Goodman stores as well as its Neiman Marcus nameplate.

“We are investing in our strengths as the clear leader of high-end luxury retail," said Elizabeth Allison, senior vice president, Last Call.

As for the remaining Last Call stores, the company plans to make those stores stand out from the other discount stores in the market by providing more merchandise from its full-line stores rather than products made specifically for the outlet, reports Fortune.