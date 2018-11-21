Neiman Marcus Creates New Exec Role

Neiman Marcus (Dallas) has created and filled a new executive role for the company: Katie Mullen has been named the retailer’s first Chief Transformation Officer.

Mullen joins the company from Boston-based Boston Consulting Group. While there, she was responsible for designing growth initiatives and innovating business models for companies including Neiman Marcus. To that end, she helped co-author the retailer’s current growth roadmap, which is designed to both protect and advance the company’s existing business.

In her new role, she will continue to drive this transformation plan as well as commercialize new ideas, spearhead growth initiatives and corporate communications, among other things, according to Dallas Business Journal.