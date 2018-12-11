Neiman Marcus Creditor Files Complaint in Court

Neiman Marcus (Dallas, Texas) has had complaints filed against it by its creditor Marble Ridge Capital that allege fraudulent transfer of assets. The complaint seeks more than $1 million in relief.

According to Marble Ridge Capital’s court filing, as reported by Women’s Wear Daily, “the fraudulent transfer of the MyTheresa assets to Ares Management and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for no consideration,” adding, “These assets have been placed beyond the reach of the company’s creditors in order to hinder and delay creditor recovery.”

Neiman Marcus has replied to the filing, stating that for the past three months the creditor has made “numerous false statements in the press and has repeated them in this complaint.” The retailer plans to defend itself and reiterated that it has never been in default and is in full compliance with the terms of its debt agreements.