Neiman Marcus Debuts Hudson Yards Store

Neiman Marcus (Dallas) will open its much-anticipated three-story, 188,000-square-foot store at New York’s Hudson Yards on Friday, March 15, acting as the anchor for the new development’s The Shops and Restaurants at Hudson Yards, which houses around 100 other stores and restaurants.

The retailer hopes tourists and locals alike will shop the new area, and it plans to use the store to test new services not yet seen elsewhere. Neiman Marcus CEO Geoffrey van Raemdonck said the site will be more than just a store, but instead a place that reinforces the customer experience. “The store is really the reflection of where we are going — building a luxury platform,” he told Women’s Wear Daily.

The store includes an array of unique features, including customization-driven brand shops, food destinations, high-tech fitting rooms with mobile checkout, a digital styling room where shoppers can meet with digital stylists, plus a number of beauty service offerings.

Of the retailer’s $4.9 billion in annual sales, one-third is generated online; $100 million is generated online by New York City customers; and $200 million is generated by Greater New York–area shoppers.