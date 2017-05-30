Neiman Marcus Exec Steps Down

Department store Neiman Marcus (Dallas) announced that Michael Fung, its interim cfo and coo, will be leaving at the end of June.

Dale Stapleton, who has been with Neiman’s for 16 years and has worked as senior vp and chief accounting officer since 2010, will step in as interim, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

Fung came out of retirement to become the retailer’s temporary cfo and coo in November. He replaced Donal Grimes who left to become vp, cfo and coo for Denton, Texas-based Sally Beauty Holdings.