Neiman Marcus Executive Announces Retirement

Neiman Marcus (Dallas) announced that Executive VP of Stores, Neva Hall, is retiring after having spent more than 35 years working for the company.

Hall will retire on March 15, the day after the company opens its newest store in New York, a move in which she was instrumental, according to Women’s Wear Daily. Opening on the west side of Manhattan in Hudson Yards, this milestone marks the company’s first store in the city.

Hall joined the company in 1983 when she was hired as a buyer for women’s sportswear. Since then, she has served in various roles including public relations manager and general merchandise manager.

She was promoted to her current role as Executive VP of Stores in 2002. Her successor has not yet been named.