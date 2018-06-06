Neiman Marcus Launches Idea Factory

Neiman Marcus (Dallas) announced the launch of Neiman Marcus Idea Factory, which will introduce a variety of new concepts, products and experiences to its bricks-and-mortar stores.

Some of the ideas include candle-making, personalized fashion products by graffiti artists and custom-mixed beauty creams. These new concepts will begin showing up in stores today and will continue to be unveiled in phases, becoming more noticeable as fall approaches, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

The intent of the project is to offer the unexpected and to become more culturally relevant by connecting with concepts in epicure, travel, social consciousness and family wellness, among others. The company also hopes the Idea Factory helps the brand connect with a wider customer base and increase store traffic.