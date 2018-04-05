Neiman Marcus Names CFO

Neiman Marcus Group (Dallas) announced that it has named Adam Orvos as its next Chief Financial Officer. Orvos will assume the post on April 25 and will replace Dale Stapleton, who has served as Interim Chief Financial Officer since last June.

Most recently, Orvos was Chief Executive Officer for Total Wine & More (Bethesda, Md.). He has also worked for Belk Department Stores (Charolotte, N.C.) and May Department Stores Company (St. Louis), which is where he began his retail career in 1987.

Orvos will oversee the finance, accounting, properties, capital planning and spend-management functions for the company, which includes its banner brands Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, mytheresa, Neiman Marcus Last Call and Horchow, according to a press release.

Stapleton will continue in his role as Senior VP and Chief Accounting Officer, which he has held since 2010.