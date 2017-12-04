Neiman Marcus Names New Svp

Neiman Marcus (Dallas) has announced its appointment of long-time retail executive Ed Burstell as its new senior vp, product innovation. Burstell will assume the role beginning Jan. 9, reporting to Jim Gold, the company’s president and chief merchandising officer.

The retailer said Burstell will direct a “freshly established merchandising team dedicated to supporting and advancing Neiman Marcus’ strategic focus on product innovation and differentiation,” according to Women’s Wear Daily.

Burstell formerly worked for such retailers as Hudson’s Bay Co. (Toronto), Henri Bendel (New York), Liberty of London (London) and twice prior for Neiman Marcus Group. He began his career as an associate at the department store’s Westchester location and returned in 2004 as Bergdorf Goodman’s svp, general merchandise manager, non-apparel.