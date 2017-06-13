Neiman Marcus No Longer Pursuing Sale

Neiman Marcus (Dallas) announced that it is no longer seeking to sell the company. In a call with investors, CEO Karen Katz said that "any conversations regarding a partial or full sale of the company have terminated."

This comes after the company announced in March that it had hired an investment banking firm to assist in the exploration.

No details were provided about why the company is no longer pursuing a sale.

Previously, there had been reports that the company was talking with retailers including Hudson’s Bay Co. (Toronto) as well as international buyers who were showing interest in the purchase, reports The Dallas Morning News.