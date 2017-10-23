Neiman Marcus Partners with Indie Beauty Expo

Neiman Marcus (Dallas) has partnered with Indie Beauty Expo to showcase emerging brands.

A Neiman Marcus executive and buyer culled through 100 brands at two Indie Beauty Expos before hand-picking 15 to be featured in a two-day, in-store pop-up called ShopTheExpo in its Dallas location, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

In November, the department store will launch Trending Beauty Shop to permanently carry some of the indie brands featured in the pop-up.

“We’ve had a long history of nurturing young brands into the giant brands they are today,” said Kelly St. John, vp, divisional merchandise manager for beauty at Neiman’s, referring to its early adoption of Bobbi Brown and La Mer.