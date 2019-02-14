Neiman Marcus Plans Travel Campaign

Neiman Marcus (Dallas) is launching a new campaign called “The Art of Travel," March 1.

It will last two months and will include staged shops in all 43 Neiman Marcus stores, more than 600 exclusive products created especially for the campaign, an online hub, as well as an 115-page travelling guide and information. According to Women’s Wear Daily, this campaign is part of the retailer’s push to become a “consumer-centric luxury platform.”

The company plans to conduct the campaign annually each spring and will span all categories including womenswear, menswear, accessories, swimwear, jewelry, footwear, beauty and luggage. Select stores will also host special events such as an Irish calligrapher, whiskey tasting and custom necklace engraving.