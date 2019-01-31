Neiman Marcus President Steps Down

President and Chief Merchandising Officer Jim Gold will be leaving Neiman Marcus (Dallas) in March.

Gold has been with the company for 28 years, after graduating from Harvard Business School. He began as a buyer and moved up in various ranks, including serving as Chief Executive Officer for Bergdorf Goodman, which is owned by The Neiman Marcus Group (Dallas).

According to The Dallas Morning News, Gold’s successor has not yet been named. Details of his separation agreement include a $1.12 million payment split over three installments, funds to cover living expenses as well as a bonus if certain financial targets are hit.