Nest Fragrances Opens First Store

Lifestyle fragrance brand Nest Fragrances (New York) opened its first physical store in the NoLita neighborhood in New York.

“For the very first time, our new flagship store brings together under one roof our home and fine fragrance collections and our newly launched lifestyle body care collection,” said founder Laura Slatkin. “The store’s design combines botanical artwork, modern materials, and whimsical details to bring to life a truly enchanted and beautiful fragranced garden.”

The store spans nearly 1200 square feet and sells products across the brand’s three core categories: home fragrance, fine fragrance and body care, according to happi magazine.