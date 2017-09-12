New Beginnings, Part I

Loyal followers of Los Angeles-based Road to Awe’s (RtA) social media feeds aspire to achieve the effortless, LA-cool street look of the brand’s millennial Hollywood celeb influencers – think Bella Hadid, Wiz Khalifa and Hailey Baldwin. For its inaugural brick-and-mortar venture, RtA planted roots in the fashionable West Hollywood, Calif., neighborhood, where it could extend its online following to a physical space for shoppers and celebrity stylists alike.

The incredible transformation of the original site, from a drab, 1970s-era building – formerly home to an oriental rug shop – to a dreamlike sculptural environment, captured the attention of VMSD’s judges, making it a standout in this year’s Retail Renovation Competition.



Road to Awe, Los Angeles / Photography: Brandon Shigeta, Los Angeles

Exuding exclusivity through the store’s design was key, says Dan Brunn, principal, Dan Brunn Architecture (Los Angeles). “[The goal was] to create this voyeuristic environment where you have to kind of peek in at what’s going on in there, who’s in there, and to create a very exclusive mood to the store,” he says.

A dark material palette, including black steel, black mirrors and tea-stained, ebonized oak, helped achieve the brand’s edgy aesthetic, while the exterior windows were reduced in size to minimize straight-on viewing angles, creating a sense of mystery. An interior olive

tree garden, highlighted by an oculus skylight, adds levity while representing the brand’s Moroccan heritage and LA’s “endless summer.”



Road to Awe, Los Angeles / Photography: Brandon Shigeta, Los Angeles

“I think they nailed their goals. It’s sculptural and experiential. It’s very edgy!” said 2017 competition judge Vicki Wiesman, store planner/

interior designer, The Kroger Co. (Cincinnati). Claudia Cerchiara, client leader – retail, BHDP Architecture (Cincinnati), another competition

judge, noted, “It’s one theme throughout the whole space. It’s consistent, and the fixtures are awesome.”

