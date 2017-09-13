New Beginnings, Part II

Adidas’ latest flagship foray on New York’s Fifth Avenue, designed in collaboration with Gensler's New York retail studio and Checkland Kindleysides, made headlines this year as the retailer’s largest store to date, featuring a customization shop, in-store tryout zones and ample community event space. The converted, 45,000-square-foot environment – modeled after a high school stadium – represents a new retail direction for the brand, one that blends experiential and traditional elements to align with its consumers’ needs.

“Exploration and experimentation are at the heart of it,” says Kadie Casey, creative director, global brand design, adidas (Herzogenaurach, Germany). “When we set out conceptualizing and designing, we committed to try – and learn from – things we’d never done before. We’ll keep experimenting. We’re always a work in progress.”



adidas NYC, New York / Courtesy of adidas, New York

Post-demolition, the location’s raw concrete walls were left intact and details like bleacher seating, stadium lighting, a “ticket booth” cashwrap and vibrant digital signage were added to enhance the store’s theme.

“Aesthetically, there’s a unity and a humanness to high school stadiums. They’re real and raw, beat up and imperfect. They have patina and soul,” says Casey. “All of this provides a wonderful contrast and backdrop for our products and lets them be the hero.”



adidas NYC, New York / Courtesy of adidas, New York

Admiring these design traits, judge Wiesman said, “I like the fact that they’re bringing that [product] experience into the store, which is really key right now. I also like the fact that there’s not a lot of color, so it really makes the merchandise pop.”

