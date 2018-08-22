New Cashierless Store to Rival Amazon Go

Zippin (San Fransico) has opened a cashierless store in San Francisco this week.

The store is currently operating in beta mode, meaning it is only open one hour a day to a select number of customers, according to PYMNTS.com. Shoppers must download the free app before shopping the store. Like Amazon Go, the store then uses cameras and weighted sensors on shelves to track customers’ shopping, and upon leaving the store, shoppers’ cards will be charged and they will be emailed their receipts.

It does reportedly plan to expand to nearly 500 square feet in size and eventually stay open for longer hours.

According to Fast Company, this is the first Amazon Go rival to open to the public.