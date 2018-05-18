New Children's Store Design in New York

Janson Goldstein (New York) recently completed a design for children’s store Everafter (New York) featuring a whimsical, but upscale feel, intended to appeal to both young children and teenagers alike.

“The concept is really the evolution of the neighborhood store that services the community and doesn’t reveal its national identity, a place where clients would stop in on their way home,” says Steve Scuro, Partner, Janson Goldstein. “The stores were to be cool, comfortable and effortless. A particular concern was that Everafter, which serves the 6-16 age groups, be fun and exciting, young but at no times juvenile.”

This store opening originally appeared in the May 2018 issue of VMSD in the "On Our Radar" section.