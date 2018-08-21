New Eileen Fisher Store Emphasizes DIY

Representing the retail industry’s shift toward experience-driven stores, Eileen Fisher (Irvington, N.Y.) has debuted a Brooklyn, N.Y., outpost that puts hands-on interaction for a noble cause at its core.

The 5000-square-foot store at 47 Bergen Street in the borough’s Boerum Hill neighborhood aims to have a community-centric approach, engaging locals and visitors in its workshops, movie screenings, gallery shows and neighborhood events, according to Women’s Wear Daily. The store's major goal is to educate consumers about its take-back program, Renew, in which it gives old clothing new life to reduce waste.

A hallmark of the store is its Making Space, which will host artists-in-residence every two weeks to demonstrate to shoppers ways in which they can up-cycle old clothes to create one-of-a-kind fashions, accessories and even home decor.

Recycling apparel to reduce landfill waste has been a priority of Eileen Fisher: The brand’s recycling centers reportedly receive about 800 items of the brand’s clothing daily.