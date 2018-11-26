New Publix Concept Focuses on Health

GreenWise Market offers in-store juice bar, organic fare
Posted November 26, 2018
Publix’s new concept GreenWise Market (Lakeland, Fla.) focuses on convenience and healthy living and is located near the campuses of both Florida State University and Florida A&M. At its entrance, a mixed media mural by local artist Charity Myers depicts the history of the southern city. The store includes “Pours,” a beverage bar offering local craft beers, wine, kombucha, smoothies and locally roasted coffee, as well as an assortment of prepared foods, including antibiotic-free meats, organic cheeses and vegan fare.
This store opening originally appeared in the November 2018 issue of VMSD in the "On Our Radar" section.