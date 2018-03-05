New Strategy, Sales Target for Shiseido

Japanese skincare brand Shiseido (Tokyo) has unveiled its 3-year plan – the second phase of its long-term strategy – after a successful sales year.

The first phase of its strategy, called “Vision 2020,” ended at the end of last year, running from 2015 to 2017, with the brand coming out better than expected. It reached its 2020 sales goal of $9.45 billion, and it plans to accelerate that growth, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

In the next phase, it intends to fine-tune its brand strategy, focusing first on its prestige brands: Shiseido, Clé de Peau Beauté, Nars, BareMinerals, Laura Mercier, Dolce & Gabbana and Ipsa. The company’s ceo, Masahiko Uotani, expects the high-end brands to make up 71 percent of its total business, a 10-percent growth. Of the prestige offerings, he predicts fragrances will account for 10 percent.