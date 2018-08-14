Next Stop: Innovation, Part V

International Visual Competition: First Place

Holiday Window Displays

"Galeries Lafayette's Christmas 'Spectacular Spectacular'"

Submitted by: Kendu In-Store Visual Solutions, San Sebastian, Spain

Spanning 10 windows on Boulevard Hausmann in Paris, Galeries Lafayette’s (Paris) 2017 holiday windows depict a spectacular Parisian fairground. The main “story,” however, revolved around two characters in a frantic race – Pierre, a pigeon, and his “sweetheart” Coco, a gentle dove.

A series of fantastical scenes, reminiscent of 20th century Paris, are the backdrops to the two birds’ journey and their encounters with other (animated) puppets along the way. The windows are topped off by dynamic LED displays.

“The real challenge was to intelligently integrate [the dynamic LED display] into our windows with our more traditional decorative elements, so that everything came together in harmony,” says Minnie Lassus, Production Manager of Visual Identity, Galeries Lafayette.

The iconic department store made sure to involve passersby by creating in-store activities that followed the same theme, like a VR experience, as well as a smartphone app, among others.

“Our Christmas windows are always a huge challenge as they’re symbolic of Galeries Lafayette,” says Lassus. “They have to be a true spectacle and a real rendezvous for young and old alike.”

The judges enjoyed the feeling of tradition mixed with a sense of fun and wit. “I find it interesting; I think the elements are something that draw you in,” said competition judge Jamie Cornelius, Creative Director, ChangeUp Inc. (Dayton Ohio). “They remind me of old-school Christmas windows, but with a new take on tradition that’s a little quirky.”

