Next Stop: Innovation, Part VIII

View all the 2018 Visual Competition Honorable Mention winner photos in the slider above, with more details below.



“Be Yourself”

Hudson’s Bay Co., Toronto

Photography: James Doiron, Toronto



“Woodstock Market Christmas Windows”

Woodstock Market, Acworth, Ga.

Photography: Karen Bennett, Acworth, Ga.



“Pop-Up Live Window: Karabo Poppy”

Woolworths South Africa, Johannesburg, South Africa

Photography: Christan Boshoff, Cape Town, South Africa



“Tiffany & Co. Eau de Parfum Activation at JFK”

Bloommiami, Miami

Photography: Mark Grgurich, New York



“#AprèsWithAView at Radio Rooftop Bar at ME London”

FormRoom, London

Photography: Melvyn Vincent, London



“Gnome Grown”

The High Road Design Studio, Tempe, Ariz.

Photography: Richard Cadan, Fairfield, Conn.

Special thanks to our judges:

Jamie Cornelius

Creative Director, ChangeUp Inc.

Jalpa Patel

Interior Architect, ZenGenius Inc.

Michael-Marie DeGenova

AVP Visual Merchandising, Justice

Brent Hodge

Director, Merchandising and Creative, Bromwell’s



For “Next Stop: Innovation” Part I, click here.

For “Next Stop: Innovation” Part II, click here.

For “Next Stop: Innovation” Part III, click here.

For "Next Stop: Innovation" Part IV, click here.

For “Next Stop: Innovation” Part V, click here.

For "Next Stop: Innovation" Part VI, click here.

For “Next Stop: Innovation” Part VII, click here.