Nike Announces New Manhattan Flagship

Nike (Beaverton, Ore.) will open a new flagship store in New York in early 2019, replacing its current Niketown store on 56th Street.

The new Manhattan shop will be more than 69,000 square feet and will be located at 650 Fifth Avenue. It will comprise five levels, with the fifth floor catering exclusively to NikePlus members, who can peruse unique products and customize select items. The lower four levels will include “a multi-sport assortment of product innovations,” according to Fortune. The lower level will feature Nike’s new small-format retail concept, Hyperlive.

The retailer will close its current store in spring 2018, so the city will be without a Nike flagship store until the new one opens roughly a year later.