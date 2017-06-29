Nike Announces New York HQ

Nike (Beaverton, Ore.) has unveiled its plans for a new East Coast headquarters, located in New York. The “NYHQ” building will not replace but complement the company’s West Coast corporate headquarters.

Located at 855 Avenue of the Americas, the 150,000-square-foot building will occupy six floors and will include conference rooms, a roof terrace and an indoor basketball court, accessible to local and high school leagues as well as employees.

The headquarters addition is part of the company’s “Consumer Direct Offense” that aims to boost innovation and forge deeper connections with consumers in major cities, including New York. These cities will receive special treatment and are expected to account for about 80 percent of the brand’s projected growth through 2020, reports Retail Dive.