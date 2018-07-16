Nike Debuts Digital-first Store

Nike (Beaverton, Ore.) has opened a new store on Los Angeles’s Melrose Avenue geared toward its NikePlus members. The store follows a new concept for the brand, wherein merchandise offered will be unique to the community’s shoppers, based on its e-commerce data gathered through buying patterns, app usage and engagement.

The athletic company is calling the store a “digital-meets-physical” pilot, and it plans to roll the concept out to other locations after testing at the Melrose store, it said in a release. The location will also serve as its first Nike Live site, where it will test services that combine digital features with the physical environment.

Nike plans to refresh merchandise on a bi-weekly basis with exclusive designs, LA-specific gear and bestsellers across apparel, footwear and accessories.