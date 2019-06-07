Nike Hires New Digital Chief Position

Ratnakar Lavu will become the first global chief digital information officer at Nike (Beaverton, Oregon) starting June 17, Retail Dive reported on Thursday.

Nike’s Chief Operating Officer Eric Sprunk said the company tapped Lavu to bring a consumer-focused approach to digital operations. “Ratnakar's 20-year track record in building seamless consumer experiences and leading teams through dynamic, digital transformations will further accelerate our growth,” Sprunk said in a press release.

Lavu is well versed in the digital retail world. He most recently worked as chief technology and information officer at Kohl’s (Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin). He also worked as chief technology officer at Redbox (Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois).