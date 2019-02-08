Nike Launches App-Inspired Pop-Up

Nike (Beaverton, Ore.) has opened a temporary pop-up store in Atlanta that is based on the brand’s SNKRS mobile app.

SNKRS Atlanta, as the pop-up is being called, allows shoppers to pick up shoes that the company has launched on the app, which can target users within a 25-mile radius of the city and give them a chance to purchase limited-edition models.

According to Engadget, the store will be open through March and also features other SNKRS merchandise and a vending machine with SNRKS and Atlanta-themed swag, like stickers and pins, for free to app users.