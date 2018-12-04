Nike Opens In Dubai

Nike (Beaverton, Ore.) opened a new store in Dubai, U.A.E., by far its largest in the Middle East to date.

The 35,413-square-foot store in The Dubai Mall serves as a means to connect its shoppers more deeply with the brand, featuring creative workshops and product personalization via UV printing technology, reports ArabianBusiness.com.

Geared toward the store’s female shoppers is an intimate lounge area for hanging out, where shoppers can play music and shop in privacy with friends. Shoppers can also get their hands on gear in the store’s flexible trial space, designed to mirror a small basketball court.

Cultural and sports events will be hosted at the store on a regular basis, in addition to artist sessions and stylist workshops.