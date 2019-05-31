Nike Opens New Store in Chicago

Virgil Abloh, artistic director of Paris-based Louis Vuitton, designed a new Nike (Beaverton, Oregon) store in Chicago which opens Friday, Fast Company reports.

The store, called the NikeLab Chicago Re-Creation Center, is located on Michigan Ave., Chicago’s shopping mile. Abloh’s central design theme was sustainability, with much of the space consisting of recycled material, he told Fast Company. The wallpaper, banners and decoration are all made from repurposed objects.

Abloh is the founder and CEO of Off-White (Milan), and he previously designed products for Evian (Paris) and Ikea (Delft, Netherlands).