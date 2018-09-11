Nike Regains Share Losses from Ad Controversy

Beaverton, Ore.-based Nike Inc. has bounced back after shares dropped amid controversy surrounding its advertising campaign featuring former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Nike initially experienced a 3-percent drop in its stock, though its online sales jumped once the campaign – a celebration of the 30th anniversary of its famous “Just Do It” campaign, featuring Kaepernick, the polarizing figure who started NFL players’ racial injustice protests in 2016, which continue within the league – was announced.

The brand's product orders rose 27 percent, according to e-commerce research firm Edison Trends, between the Sunday and Wednesday of Labor Day weekend, reports CNBC. Nike shares have climbed roughly 31 percent this year, and the company will report its quarterly earnings later this month.