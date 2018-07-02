Nike Shares Hit Record High

Brand launches share buyback program
Posted July 2, 2018

This past Thursday, Nike (Portland, Ore.) released its sales reports, which landed higher analysts expected, and said it was beginning a four-year, $15 billion share repurchase program.

Upon the announcement, its shares jumped 12 percent on Friday, June 29, 2018, to $80.66 per share. The retailer also said its online business has been thriving upon a “return to growth in North America.” Its online sales were up 41 percent during the quarter, according to CNBC.

"Fueled by a complete digital transformation of our company end-to-end, this year set the foundation for Nike's next wave of long-term, sustainable growth and profitability," said CEO Mark Parker in a statement. The brand credits its success for increasing its direct-to-consumer sales strategy, partnering with Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle) and San Francisco-based subscription service Stitch Fix.

Headlines

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to the magazine.