Nike Unveils New York Flagship

Nike (Beaverton, Ore.) opened its latest New York flagship Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. The retailer is calling the 68,000-square-foot store “Nike House of Innovation 000.”

The space spans six levels, with each floor designed to give the customer a different experience. For instance, the first floor features its Speed Shop, which is aimed at providing fast, convenient access to some of its most popular products.

The aesthetics of the store are inspired by sports and movement, with slumped and carved glass resembling athletes’ movement; the ceiling on one floor is angled at 23.5 degrees, which is the angle of the Swoosh branding.

According to Footwear News, this is the second of its kind for the company, it opened a similar store last month in Shanghai.