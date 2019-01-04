Nordstrom Brother Dies

Blake Nordstrom, top executive at Seattle-based Nordstrom, has died at age 58. The news came a month after he disclosed he was undergoing chemotherapy for a treatable form of cancer.

Nordstrom led the company alongside his two brothers, Peter and Erik, as Co-Presidents in the absence of one single CEO.

From 2000 to 2015, Blake Nordstrom served as the company’s sole President. He also oversaw the company’s discount chain, Nordstrom Rack and Nordstrom Local.

According to Santa Cruz Sentinel, he died in Seattle.