Nordstrom Closing Oregon Store

Nordstrom (Seattle) announced that it will close its full-line store in Salem, Ore., later this spring.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, this is a “rare” move from the retailer and comes amid speculation that the company may still be trying to raise financing to allow it to go private. (Last year the retailer claimed it was temporarily putting those efforts on hold.)

Jamie Nordstrom, president of Nordstrom stores, said, “As we look for opportunities to grow our business and ensure we’re meeting the needs of our customers, we have to make decisions about where to invest our resources. Unfortunately, we don’t think investing in Salem Center is the best approach for us moving forward.”

The store is set to close on April 6 and will affect 130 workers, though the retailer operates three other full-line and six Nordstrom Rack stores elsewhere throughout the state.