Nordstrom Debuts NYC Menswear Store

This Thursday, April 12, 2018, Nordstrom (Seattle) will open its first full-price store in New York’s Manhattan at Columbus Circle. The three-level, 47,000-square-foot store is reportedly the company’s highest-volume menswear store, and the most costly – setting the retailer back $500 million.

The store will focus primarily on exclusive and high-end offerings to compete with its uptown neighbors, New York-based retailers Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue and Barneys New York, but with fashion-forward athleisure offerings to match its clientele’s desire for “high-low” fashions, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

In regards to the product assortment, EVP and General Merchandise Manager of Men’s Apparel Paige Thomas said that it’s “purposely curated, offering Nike to Balenciaga and Vans to Valentino, which is how the customer shops today.”

The brand’s 320,000-square-foot women’s store across the street is under construction and expected to open next fall.