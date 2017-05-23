Nordstrom Elects Tech Exec

Department store Nordstrom (Seattle) has elected Stacy Brown-Philbot, former ceo of TaskRabbit, to its board of directors.

An online and mobile company, TaskRabbit connects customers with laborers to help with home repairs, cleaning and moving, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal. Prior to TaskRabbit, Brown-Philbot worked at Google for 10 years.

"Stacy brings a breadth of unique innovation, operational and entrepreneurial experience to our board," said Phil Satre, Nordstrom’s board chair. "We're thrilled to have her join us and look forward to adding her e-commerce expertise as we work to improve the omnichannel shopping experience for our customers."