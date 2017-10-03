Nordstrom to Expand Sizes

Nordstrom (Seattle) is launching an "extended sizing" initiative, asking top brands to be more “inclusive” in their sizes.

In its new store at Westfield Century City in L.A., Nordstrom will use mannequins of various sizes instead of the typical size 2, reports Chain Store Age. It also expects to have 40 brands committed to offering extended sizes in time for the holidays, with another 60 participating brands for spring 2018. By spring, the inclusive in-store experience is set to be in 15 Nordstrom locations.

"Style and fashion apply to everyone. They're not created for a limited group of sizes,” said Tricia Smith, Nordstrom executive vp and general merchandise manager for designer, women's and kids apparel. “We don't view being size inclusive any differently that the need to be more inclusive across the board — whether it's ethnicity, size or body type. In our opinion, petite and plus sizes shouldn't be considered special categories. They're just sizes."