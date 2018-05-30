Nordstrom Expanding Local Store

Nordstrom (Seattle) announced that it has plans to expand its Local concept store in Los Angeles to two additional locations.

The Local store carries no inventory but offers a showroom experience where customers can try on clothes and place an order to have selections shipped to them afterward. The store also serves alcohol and espresso drinks.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, Local is “a mix of face-to-face contact and digital delivery that builds relationships with individual consumers.”

Increasingly, the company is focusing its efforts on the Los Angeles market, which is its biggest market with four million customers, 16 full-line stores, 27 Nordstrom Rack locations plus distribution and fulfillment centers. This saturation allows it to provide a larger assortment of inventory with fast delivery.